Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,886 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $240,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 605,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

