Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 0.5% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Moderna by 21.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 313,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 104.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.2% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 61,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $94.79. 1,956,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,548. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,083,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

