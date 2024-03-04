Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Invests $2.14 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,017,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Lufax makes up 0.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.09% of Lufax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 382,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Lufax by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 201,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lufax by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Lufax by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of LU stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

