Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Takes $3.62 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. MINISO Group comprises 0.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. 770,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

