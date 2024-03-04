Lansing Management LP Decreases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Lansing Management LP cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises about 4.2% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lansing Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 564,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,839. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

