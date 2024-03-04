Lansing Management LP Sells 11,248 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lansing Management LP lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 16.5% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $77.96. 595,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

