LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 186,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,333,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $196.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

