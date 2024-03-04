LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,268,987. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.