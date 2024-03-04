LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.14. 24,719,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,562. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

