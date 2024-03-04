LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $444.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,254,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,203,781. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $446.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.37 and its 200 day moving average is $390.82.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

