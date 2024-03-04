LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.99. 173,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,622. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $152.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

