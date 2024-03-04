LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $489,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.62. 310,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

