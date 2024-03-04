LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213,133 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.49. 326,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,823. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.