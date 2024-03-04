LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.68. The company had a trading volume of 71,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $184.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.