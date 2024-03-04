LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,554 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 346,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,704. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

