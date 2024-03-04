LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after buying an additional 355,573 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.66 on Monday. 390,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

