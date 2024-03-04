Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.47. 2,910,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,504. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.