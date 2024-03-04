Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $25.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $840.50. 463,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $796.30 and its 200 day moving average is $725.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $840.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

