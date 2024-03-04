Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $251.58. The company had a trading volume of 261,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,167. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $253.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

