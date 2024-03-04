Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $515.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $515.80. The company has a market capitalization of $398.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

