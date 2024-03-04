Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.93.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $319,984,742. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.