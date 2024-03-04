Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,669. The firm has a market cap of $380.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.55 and a 200-day moving average of $328.01.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

