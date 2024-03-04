Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

