Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,735 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 992,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 239,394 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $78.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.