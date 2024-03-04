Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 3,493.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,406 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $84,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.94. 1,045,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

