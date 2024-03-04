Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 57.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

