Laurion Capital Management LP Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of Scholar Rock worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 4.5 %

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 188,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

