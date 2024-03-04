Laurion Capital Management LP Has $7.54 Million Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,512 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.92% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 268,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,865. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

