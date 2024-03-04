Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Biomea Fusion comprises about 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Biomea Fusion worth $35,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 980,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,635 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 328,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $17.33. 476,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,034. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

