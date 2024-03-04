Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 971,913 RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 971,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,576,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.67% of RayzeBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYZB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of RayzeBio stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $62.49. 282,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,592. RayzeBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

