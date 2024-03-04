Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 5.32% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $55,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 94,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,425. The firm has a market cap of $988.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

