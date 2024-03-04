Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $17.17 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after buying an additional 110,788 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.2 %

TTWO stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.00. 1,226,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,577. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

