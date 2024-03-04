Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.