Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,545 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Gates Industrial worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTES. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

Gates Industrial stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

