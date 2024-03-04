Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,796 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after buying an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 240,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

