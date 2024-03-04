Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,607 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $238.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $240.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

