Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $82.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

