Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $136,975,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.86.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK opened at $525.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average of $461.30. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $531.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

