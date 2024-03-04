Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,398 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE TEL opened at $143.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

