Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,217,253 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gold Fields worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.83 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

