Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,059 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 185.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.8835 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.28%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

