Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 254,594 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254,594 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.99 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.