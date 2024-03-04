Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 36,060 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $188.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average is $195.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

