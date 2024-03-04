Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,189 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of AZEK worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

