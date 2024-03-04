Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.67. 662,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.