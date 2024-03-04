Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.6 %

EFX traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.39. The company had a trading volume of 249,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

