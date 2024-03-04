Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 4,270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $4.57 on Monday, hitting $133.51. 23,873,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,222,684. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.94 and a one year high of $155.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.