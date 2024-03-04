Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $290.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,805. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.34.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

