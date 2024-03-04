Legacy Advisors LLC Has $17.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.30. The company had a trading volume of 290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,825. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $282.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.28.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

