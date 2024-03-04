Legacy Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,298. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

